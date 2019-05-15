This followed the consideration of a report by the House Committee on Health presented by the Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Arzika-Sarki, on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Arzika-Sarki (PDP-Sokoto North II), who sponsored the bill, said that the state hospital services board law 1992 was obsolete and needed urgent review.

“As such the purpose of sponsoring the amendment to generally review the laws in order to suit the present age.

“Moreover, base on the recommendations of the committee, the board shall have the power to establish or merge department or unit on the recommendation of the Executive Director.

“Section 14 of the principal law will be included in the amendment bill in order to increase limitation figure of N250,000 for maintenance and minor works.

“The figure to be increased to N25 million in order to be in line with proposed amendment of Section 15 of the principal law in the bill,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary, said that the bill be read the third term and pass, while the members unanimously accepted it in a voice vote.

In another development, the Assembly has unanimously accepted a private member bill sponsored by Arzika-Sarki to amend the state Primary Health Care Development Agency Law 2010.

The bill is to provide for procedure in the funding of the agency and related matters.

The committee recommended that additional sections be provided in the bill to make provision for the establishment of Primary Health Care Development Authority in each of the 23 local government area of the state.