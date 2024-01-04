Singer Harrysong appointed as Governor’s aide on entertainment in Delta

The artiste disclosed this in a post on his Instagram Page, sharing a copy of the appointment letter.

According to the letter, the appointment took effect on December 22, 2023.

He wrote: “Newly Appointed E.A (Executive Assistant). Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Delta State RT Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori. Thank you, my governor.

“Now address me as Hon Superstar Harrysong.

“Thank you so much my governor for entrusting me with this office to work. Deltans get ready for KINGMAKERS March 30th, and Ukodo International Festival 2024.”

The Delta State-born Harrysong is an award-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist.

He rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Caller Tune Award” at The Headies in 2013.

In 2014, his song “Kolombo” won the Best Contemporary Afro Video award, while his song “My Story” won the Best Pop Extra Video award.

The “Reggae Blues” crooner won the Sun Award of the “Creative Person of The Year” 2015.