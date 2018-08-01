Senators allegedly plotting to impeach Saraki

news

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives have alleged that some Senators are planning to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Punch, the lawmakers alleged that Senators Ali Ndume, Abdullahi Adamu and Ovie Omo-Agege tried to break into the Senate chambers on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 but were prevented.

This was made known to newsmen by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Chukwuka Onyema.

According to Onyema, the three Senators said they would come back to the chambers after they were stopped.

He said “Already, some riot policemen have arrived. They will tell us what they are here to do when the Senate is on recess.

“They want to repeat the Benue incident here, but we are ready to protect democracy.”

The Senate went on recess after some Senators announced their resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).