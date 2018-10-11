Senate refers ICPC Chairman, 8 other members to committee for screening

news

The nominations of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and eight other members were on Thursday referred to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption for screening.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, directed that the committee should screen the appointees and report back to the plenary withintwo weeks.

This followed a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for their confirmation in a letter to the Red Chambers.

Owasanoye is from Osun while Dr Grace Chinda is from Delta. Others are Mr Okolo Titus (Enugu), Mrs Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina) and Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa).

Mr Abdullahi Saidu (Niger) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa) also made the list as members of the commission.