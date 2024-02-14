ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

While there was no casualty recorded at the scene, property worth millions of naira was lost to the explosion.

Scavengers rummaging through the relics of a supermarket gutted during the Iju Ishaga gas explosion on Tuesday [NAN]
Scavengers rummaging through the relics of a supermarket gutted during the Iju Ishaga gas explosion on Tuesday [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), which visited the scene on Wednesday, reports that the scavengers were seen in their numbers scrambling for metals and other valuables.

An eye witness, simply identified as Kingsley Chieze, told NAN that the owner of one of the shops, a supermarket, had restocked a few days before the gas explosion occurred on Tuesday.

The inferno completely razed the supermarket, giving way to scavengers in the area to feast on its remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chieze told NAN that the explosion, which occurred at about 9.00 p.m., was traceable to a gas retail shop refilling its cylinders from a gas tanker.

According to him, he was relaxing at a bar a few meters away when the explosion occurred.

“The explosion sounded like a bomb blast. It was accompanied by yellow flames,” Chieze said.

He argued that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene about 45 minutes after the explosion.

He expressed gratitude for the professional approach of the firemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another eyewitness, who identified himself simply as David, hailed the staff of a Kerozone filling station located about two poles away from the scene of the gas explosion.

David said the staff used water, chemicals fire extinguishers and everything in their arsenal to stop the fire from spreading before officials of the Lagos fire service arrived.

While there was no casualty recorded at the scene, property worth millions of naira was lost to the explosion.

With the regular occurrence of fire emergencies in the state, it has become imperative for business owners to take issues of insurance policies very seriously.

One of the many questions asked by onlookers and passersby is the issue of the regulation of the sale of cooking gas within the neighbourhood where people live.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja