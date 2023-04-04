The sports category has moved to a new website.
Saudi presents food items to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

He noted that each household would receive 59.0kg basket of food items.

Distributing the items at the Muna displaced persons camp in Maiduguri on Monday, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Malam Mustapha Habib, lauded the centre for its sustained humanitarian support to Nigeria.

Habib was represented at the occasion by Malam Abdullahi Adamu, NEMA Deputy Director, Planning, Research and Forcasting.

“Today’s event is very special for being timely during this holy month of Ramadan.

“The KSrelief has donated assorted food items through NEMA, which we are distributing today to 5,300 vulnerable households impacted by insurgency in the state.

“The beneficiaries were identified and profiled by NEMA in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),” Habib said.

He noted that each household would receive 59.0kg basket of food items, comprising 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 4kg of masavita flour, 2kg of tomato paste, 2 litres of groundnut oil, 1kg of salt and 0.8kg of seasoning cubes.

While recalling that partnership between NEMA and the centre dated back to 2018, Habib said that between 2018 to 2021, the centre donated relief items to displaced persons in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara States whose impact saved many lives.

In his remarks on behalf of Borno Government, the Director, Planning Research and Statistics of SEMA, Mr Ali Isa, lauded the intervention which he described as timely that would facilitate the recovery process in the state.

Many beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, also expressed gratitude to God, Saudi Government and all those involved in making it possible for them to access the support, particularly at this period of Ramadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

