Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has paid a visit to the Shoprite malls that were looted under the pretense of retaliatory attack on South Africa owned businesses in Lagos.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, some Nigerians protested and attacked a Shoprite outlet in Jakande and Surulere in retaliation for the attacks on their compatriots in South Africa.

Many Nigerians were caught on video fleeing the malls with stolen items.

However, when he visited the malls on Saturday, September 7, 2019, Governor Sanwo-Olu condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The governor also promised that his administration would continue to encourage investment, adding that Nigerians involved in the looting of the malls would be prosecuted as an effective deterrent.

Recall that on Thursday, September 5, 2019, Lagos Police Command said 83 persons have been arraigned over the looting of Shoprite malls in the state.

According to Punch, the suspects, who were arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court at Yaba were charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, riotous assembly, arson, stealing, malicious damage, unlawful destruction of property and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The Police reportedly told the court that the defendants attacked the Shoprite Malls at Surulere and Sangotedo and allegedly stole and damaged properties estimated at N500m, Punch reports.