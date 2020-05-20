Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been left frustrated with the low level of compliance to his COVID-19 era directives by operators of the yellow buses.

Pulse reported this week that most operators of the ubiquitous buses--commonly referred to as danfo buses--have flouted most of the COVID-19 guidelines known to mankind.

Just the way they flout traffic laws with impunity.

Commuters wash hands preparatory to boarding the bus in Lagos (Pulse)

They wouldn’t use the face masks properly, possess no sanitizers for commuters, disregard the physical distancing protocol before and during trips and remain as unhygienic as ever.

All of which has left the state’s number one citizen sore displeased.

“It shouldn't come as a surprise that we are unhappy with the level of compliance by yellow buses and inter-state travel. We are seeking collaboration with the Ogun State government and the police to ensure obedience on this directive,” Sanwo-Olu shared in a tweet.

Sanwo-Olu also encouraged all residents of Lagos to do better in terms of obeying the guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“We must do better at complying with the guidelines on #EasingTheLockdown. They are in place for our benefit. They are not a form of punishment. We don't want to have to use force to drive compliance. We must learn to be self-compliant," he added.

Lagos has been under different phases of federally imposed lockdowns since March.

The governor says fully reopening the city's economy would depend on compliance with the health guidelines. "We are still in the process of reviewing and considering how the phased unlocking will happen. The length this will take will determine on the level of compliance and the level of conformity to our guidelines that we see."

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s COVID-19 outbreak with 2,755 confirmed cases, 623 recoveries and 38 deaths, as of May 19, 2020.