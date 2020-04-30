On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, addressed residents on the new lockdown restrictions that will kick in from May 4.

The new directives from the governor are a corollary to President Buhari’s nationwide address on easing the coronavirus restrictions which have been in place for a month now.

If you are Lagosian, we are unpacking Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 era directives in the following paragraphs: