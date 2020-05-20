Nigeria has recorded 226 new coronavirus cases in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 6,401 coronavirus cases after Tuesday's update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with 131 new cases recorded on Tuesday raising the state's total to 2,755.

Neighbouring Ogun State recorded the second highest number of new cases with 25, followed by Plateau with 15, Edo with 11, Kaduna with seven, Oyo with six, and Adamawa and the FCT with five each.

Jigawa, Ebonyi, and Borno all recorded four new cases each, while Nasawara recorded three new cases, followed by Bauchi and Gombe with two new cases each.

Enugu and Bayelsa also recorded one new case each according to the NCDC's daily update.

90 people were released after recovery on Tuesday, while one coronavirus death was recorded.

A total of 1,734 people have been released after recovery, while 192 people have died from complications.

Coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the FCT, with 4,475 currently active cases.

Kogi and Cross River remain the only two states in the country that have not recorded any coronavirus cases.

However, a situation report published by the NCDC earlier on Tuesday showed that they have conducted the least number of coronavirus tests across Nigeria nearly three months after the country recorded its index case.

Of the 35,983 tests done across the country, as of May 17, Kogi has only conducted one, while Cross River has conducted seven, the two lowest of any other state.

Yobe, the state which has conducted the third least number of tests, has conducted 50, with 32 of them returning positive results.

Lagos has conducted the highest number of tests with 14,886 which has returned 2,550 positive results, the highest of any state in the country.

The FCT has conducted the second highest number of tests with 4,688 tests (418 positive), followed by Kano with 2653 (825 positive).

A table of coronavirus tests conducted in Nigerian states, as of May 17, 2020 [NCDC]

Kogi's Governor Yahaya Bello and Cross River's Governor Ben Ayade have both been vocal critics of the response of the Federal Government and other state governments to the coronavirus crisis.

Both have publicly boasted that their states are free of the coronavirus, and insinuated that they are under public pressure to detect cases.