Sanwo-Olu made this promise at the annual One Lagos Fiesta at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

“Development across the state has started and we are beginning to see and acknowledge it.

“I assure you that 2020 will be the beginning of greater, mightier and bigger things to happen in our entertainment and tourism industry,” the governor said.

He wished Lagosians a happy new year and urged them to pray for a more prosperous Lagos.

“Let us all pray that Lagos will be prosperous and that each and everyone of us will have a profiting 2020 and years ahead.

“Happy New Year to Lagos, happy new year to Epe, happy new year to my people in Badagry, happy new year to Agege, happy new year to the capital Ikeja.

“Happy new year to Ajegunle, happy new year to my people in Ibeju Lekki, happy new year to my people on the Island.

“Thank you very much for coming here to the Lagos Fiesta. I am happy that we have all entered 2020 with a greater Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor thanked members of the state House of Assembly for coming out to witness the Lagos Fiesta.

“I also thank all our sponsors as well as the Ministry of Tourism.

“Lagos is the centre of excellence and this is where development starts in this country.

“Thank you all for coming out to celebrate with us and I wish all the very best in 2020,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said that Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus rides for commuters in the state during the New Year.

“The governor is keen to see the growth of public transport hence his commitment to the Strategic Transport Master Plan.

“The free bus rides will also help reduce traffic congestion and road crashes associated with drunkenness prevalent during festive periods.

“The two bus operators – Primero Transport Services Limited and Lagos Bus Services Limited – will offer free bus services on their allotted routes,” she said.

Akinajo said that the governor’s gesture was to aid the mobility of people on New Year’s Day as well as encourage those who own vehicles to use public transport rather than put their vehicles on the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports an impressive turnout of people at the fiesta which was light up with colourful, magnificent display of fireworks as people were ushered into the New Year.