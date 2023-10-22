ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kesha said that some of the components needed for the comprehensive rehabilitation works were being imported for the emergency repairs to begin.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday in Lagos. [NAN]
Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha (middle) during an on-the-spot assessment of repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday in Lagos. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Kesha gave the assurance on Sunday during an on-the-spot assessment of the repairs on the bridge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the controller had, on Thursday, announced a 24-hour closure of the bridge to allow for repairs of some critical portions.

NAN also reports that the closure took effect from midnight on Saturday till midnight on Sunday (today) to reduce the hardship being faced by motorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inspection, the controller stopped on various portions between Iyana-Oworo and Adeniji-Adele where remedial repairs had been done on a 9.7-kilometre stretch of the Lagos Island in-bound lane.

She stated that the construction done was just palliative work to keep the highway in good condition pending the comprehensive rehabilitation scheduled for January 2024.

“This repair is going to last beyond January; we don’t intend to do any work that will last only one or two months. Even by January, the road will still be good,” she said.

Kesha said that some of the components needed for the comprehensive rehabilitation works were being imported for the emergency repairs to begin.

She added that what the Federal Ministry of Works had been doing before now was attending to failed portions, adding that the comprehensive rehabilitation would involve total removal and replacement of the asphalt surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controller added that damaged ramps and expansion joints would be replaced, in addition to the painting of the parapet walls and other major repairs.

According to her, the contract awarded for comprehensive rehabilitation of the bridge in January would last for six months but would be divided into two segments of three months for each phase.

Kesha explained that the comprehensive repairs would give the infrastructure a new lease of life, after which the bridge would wear a new look.

She urged road users to continue to enjoy a smooth ride on the highway, adding, however, that they should observe traffic and safety rules on the highway.

Meanwhile, some road users, who spoke with NAN, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the repairs but called for more routine maintenance and increased funding for the bridge and other roads in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewale Edward, a commercial bus driver who plies the Ikeja-CMS/Obalende route, commended the repairs done at the weekend which, he noted, was an off-peak period.

He, however, called for more regular maintenance and proactive measures to make the bridge pothole-free at all times.

A trader in Oke Koto, Agege area, Sadia Saleh, also praised the president for introducing short-term repairs that would not impact activities and businesses negatively.

“Tinubu knows how to grow the economy; that’s why he did the repairs after we had finished business on the Island on Saturday, and because people are plenty in Lagos, doing repairs on weekend is better.

“I like the one-day repair; government should be doing it like that at weekends and also at night. May God help our president,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other road users also commended Tinubu and appealed for increased funding for federal road projects in the state.

NAN reports that the 11.8-kilometre bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.

The bridge, which starts from Oworonshoki, linking the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and Lagos-Ibadan expressway, ends at the Adeniji-Adele interchange on Lagos Island.

It was constructed in 1990 and adjudged as the longest bridge in Africa until 1996 when the construction of the October 6 Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, was completed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in 5 states

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

Rotimi Amaechi to deliver 2023 TheNiche Lecture in Lagos

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, road users hail FG

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Nigerians not supporting my project because I'm married to Atiku - Titi Abubakar

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound cocaine, meth at Lagos Airport

Supreme Court judges reduced to all-time low as Justice Dattijo bows out

Supreme Court judges reduced to all-time low as Justice Dattijo bows out

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners