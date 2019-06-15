Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nuhu Ribadu alleged that the administration of former president, Goodluck Jonathan was riddled with corruption.

Ribadu said this on Friday June 14, 2019 at a convocation lecture of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state.

The pioneer EFCC boss also alleged that the Jonathan government did not fight against corruption, saying there was “nothing positively significant” about the administration.

He said Nigeria’s national resources were over the years “squandered and largely stolen by those who had the responsibility of managing them” while oil wells were “shared to individuals at will.”

“Years of mindless stealing and waste of public resources has dimmed the light of prosperity that was all over our country at Independence. Little wonder that we now find ourselves in tough economic condition with the attendant security challenges troubling us from all angles.”

Ribadu added that the previous administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo under which he served as the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, put a stringent measure in place to help fight corruption.

“The Obasanjo administration also went on to evolve other institutional avenues of fighting corruption by carrying out wide-ranging public service reform and establishing pro-transparency agencies such as the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI).”

“Nothing positively significant happened in the fight against corruption since then, until the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. It is instructive that the Buhari administration rode to power on the back of its promise to tackle corruption which was pervasive under the immediate past administration.”

In February 2019, Ribadu praised President Muhamadu Buhari for his leadership style, saying the president has changed the political landscape of the country.

According to him, the President has relegated money politics, adding that his campaign supporters are being driven by passion and sacrifice.