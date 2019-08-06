In an ex-parte order with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, Counsel to the DSS, G. O. Agbadua, told Justice Taiwo Taiwo that a video clip evidence was also attached to the application.

He urged the judge to grant the application seeking to detain the African Action Congress (AAC)’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections beyond 48 hours as required by the law.

Justice Taiwo, who adjourned the matter until Thursday, August 8, said the development was to enable him watch the video clip before delivering his ruling.

Earlier, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Sowore.

It would be recalled that Mr. Sowore, the Convener of #RevolutionNow protests, was arrested by the DSS on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for allegedly threatening the harmony of the nation by plotting to overthrow a democratically-elected government.