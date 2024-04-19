ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects are currently at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department CID where thorough investigations are ongoing.

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House [Guardian]
8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) through telephone on Friday that the suspects posed security threats at the venue.

He warned miscreants and their sponsors to stay clear as whoever tried to cause a security breach or disrupt the peace where critical government activities and functions were being conducted would be arrested and made to face the consequences of his action.

"Enough of clusters of ‘Yan Jagaliya’ loitering around Government House, Audu Bako Secretariat and similar offices trying to disrupt governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The leader of eight thugs, being unrepentant and without remorse, led his team to the venue again until he and members met their Waterloo and were apprehended by the crime prevention patrol team after sustained vigilance.

"The suspected thugs constituted themselves as pressure group and supporters of one of the infamous politicians and attempted to cause the breakdown of law and order.”

He explained that the suspects were currently at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department CID where thorough investigations were ongoing, to bring them to justice as provided by the law.

The action of the Kano State Police Command is to further assure members of the public that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any act that can lead to disruption of the peace and security in all parts of the state.

The commissioner of police, while appreciating the good people of the state for their support and cooperation, also reiterated the determination of the command to ruthlessly deal with any miscreant or their sponsors under whatever guise that tried to disrupt the peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CP urged the public to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) to the nearest Police Station or through the command’s emergency contact numbers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

Yahaya Bello stripped of police protection as IG withdraws officers attached to him

No need to run when EFCC invites you, Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

No need to run when EFCC invites you, Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

Immigration places wanted Yahaya Bello on watchlist, unveils his passport details

Immigration places wanted Yahaya Bello on watchlist, unveils his passport details

Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

NAFDAC raids popular supermarket in Abuja for selling counterfeit products

NAFDAC raids popular supermarket in Abuja for selling counterfeit products

Iranian morality police crack down on women who don't wear headscarves

Iranian morality police crack down on women who don't wear headscarves

FG sets up committee to compensate landowners affected by Lagos-Calabar road project

FG sets up committee to compensate landowners affected by Lagos-Calabar road project

Kano Gov remains a bona fide member of our party - NNPP debunks suspension

Kano Gov remains a bona fide member of our party - NNPP debunks suspension

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad