8 suspects disrupt inauguration of appointed commissioners at Kano Govt House

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) through telephone on Friday that the suspects posed security threats at the venue.

He warned miscreants and their sponsors to stay clear as whoever tried to cause a security breach or disrupt the peace where critical government activities and functions were being conducted would be arrested and made to face the consequences of his action.

"Enough of clusters of ‘Yan Jagaliya’ loitering around Government House, Audu Bako Secretariat and similar offices trying to disrupt governance.

"The leader of eight thugs, being unrepentant and without remorse, led his team to the venue again until he and members met their Waterloo and were apprehended by the crime prevention patrol team after sustained vigilance.

"The suspected thugs constituted themselves as pressure group and supporters of one of the infamous politicians and attempted to cause the breakdown of law and order.”

He explained that the suspects were currently at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department CID where thorough investigations were ongoing, to bring them to justice as provided by the law.

The action of the Kano State Police Command is to further assure members of the public that all necessary measures have been taken to prevent any act that can lead to disruption of the peace and security in all parts of the state.

The commissioner of police, while appreciating the good people of the state for their support and cooperation, also reiterated the determination of the command to ruthlessly deal with any miscreant or their sponsors under whatever guise that tried to disrupt the peace.

