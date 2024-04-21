ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kidnap RCCG pastor, 14 other passengers in Oyo, police to investigate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifeso said that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Men of the Nigerian police
Men of the Nigerian police

Olawore and other passengers of a 14-seater bus were kidnapped along Lanlate-Eruwa road on Friday in Oyo State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Osifeso said that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

“Investigation is in progress. Updates will be provided accordingly, please,” Osifeso said.

Olawore is currently a pastor at Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun.

The cleric was returning from Ipapo town where he went to put the final touches on the burial arrangements for his mother, Deaconess Deborah Olawore, scheduled for April 26.

News Agency Of Nigeria

