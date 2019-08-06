The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, from detention.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for calling for nationwide protests against the Buhari-led government.

The Sahara Reporters founder accused the current government of badly managing the affairs of the country and called on Nigerians to reject the wickedness of the establishment.

After the DSS picked him up on Saturday, the agency accused him of threatening the harmony of the nation by plotting to overthrow a democratically-elected government.

While speaking during a visit to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Tuesday, August 6, Secondus said Buhari should release Sowore "immediately and unconditionally" as his arrest is alien to democracy.

"What is happening today makes us feel we are in a military era. They should also release all political prisoners," he said.

Many Nigerians have condemned Sowore's arrest and called for his release from detention.

They include Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana, and former presidential candidates, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and Atiku Abubakar.

In its condemnation of the RevolutionNow protests, the presidency said only an electoral process determines a change of government, not a forceful overthrow.

Despite the warnings of security agencies against the protests, many staged demonstrations in a few states in the country on Monday, leading to a crackdown that involved many arrests in Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Cross River.