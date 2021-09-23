RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps to probe Sports Ministry on failed doping test at Tokyo Olympics

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Sports to investigate the immediate and remote causes of Team Nigeria’s failed doping tests at Tokyo 2020 to forestall future occurrence.

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development (Guardian)
This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Lawrence Ayeni (APC-Osun) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.

The House also called for investigation into the activities of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development regarding the failed doping tests by Nigerian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ayeni, while acknowledging that Nigeria’s delegation to the Olympic Games fared well in terms of performance, decried the doping test incident.

“The incident of July 20, where the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the World Athletics barred 10 Nigerian athletes from participating in the Games for failing to meet requirements for out-of-competition drug testing.

“There was also the case of the highly-rated Blessing Okagbare who failed a dope test.”

He said in spite of huge funds made available yearly for the regulatory agencies in the sports sector, adequate efforts have not been made to get Nigeria to the required level.

“This level is where they should be before they can be deemed to have made significant improvements in anti-doping tests,” the lawmaker said.

The House therefore resolved to invite the Minister of Youth and Sports Development to brief the Committee on Sports.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to put necessary measures in place to ensure compliance with extant regulations at both local and international competitions.

