ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps committee give SEC 21 days to reconcile ₦45 billion unremitted funds

News Agency Of Nigeria

Between then and now, the SEC has not made any attempt to reconcile the figure as contained in the report.

Reps committee give SEC 21 days to reconcile ₦45 billion unremitted funds [The Guardian Nigeria]
Reps committee give SEC 21 days to reconcile ₦45 billion unremitted funds [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam, gave the directive on Tuesday in Abuja, during the committee’s public hearing on leakages of government revenue.

The FRC dragged the SEC before the committee for not responding to its report issued in 2022, where ₦45.013 computed liability of unremitted funds was recorded against the SEC.

“We have written SEC on December 20, 2022, intimating the commission of our computed liability for the period 2007 to 2021 and the said liability amounted to ₦45,013,010,229 only.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Up till now, we have not received any response from them, so as far as we are concerned they have accepted the liability and that is what we have recorded against the commission,” Bello Aliyu, a representative of FRC, told the committee.

He added that between the period and now, the SEC had not made any attempt to reconcile the figure as contained in the report.

Aliyu said by law, the balance of any operating surplus should be paid into the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government within less than one month of the statutory deadline for publishing any corporation account.

Lamido Yuguda, the Director General, of SEC, while reacting to the allegation, however, said that the commission had reconciled its operating surplus with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation(OAGF).

“I think if the FRC had actually done a little more work, they would have really seen from the OAGF all the efforts that we have made to reconcile the surplus figure from 2007 when FRC came into being,” Yuguda told the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his comment, the committee chairman said the FRC was empowered by law to ensure that all agencies and government corporations listed in its enabling Act behave responsibly about remittances and management of their revenues.

“I don’t know why SEC is more comfortable with the Accountant General office and I don’t want to insinuate anything, but I want to assure the FRC that from now on, all that will stop.

"We are going to ensure that all agencies make FRC the major body of government that should ensure compliance with the provision of the act,” Salam stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps committee give SEC 21 days to reconcile ₦45 billion unremitted funds

Reps committee give SEC 21 days to reconcile ₦45 billion unremitted funds

NECO reschedules exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates

NECO reschedules exams to June 1 due to low enrollment of candidates

Plane is forced to land early after dog defecates in first class

Plane is forced to land early after dog defecates in first class

Step-by-step guide on how to check your prepaid metre as a Band A user

Step-by-step guide on how to check your prepaid metre as a Band A user

Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

Suspended UniCal dean seeks end to sexual harassment charge against him

Suspended UniCal dean seeks end to sexual harassment charge against him

Air Peace offers London-to-Lagos driver Pelumi free ticket to fly back to UK

Air Peace offers London-to-Lagos driver Pelumi free ticket to fly back to UK

President Tinubu declares April 7 as National Police Day

President Tinubu declares April 7 as National Police Day

El-Rufai tells Tinubu to drop appointees who fail to deliver

El-Rufai tells Tinubu to drop appointees who fail to deliver

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

The protesters say those who deliberately built on the existing RoW should be the ones having problems.

Lagos residents protest planned demolition of their properties for coastal road project

Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to love your neighbours as Ramadan ends

David Umahi.

You don't know figures  — Umahi wants to school Atiku on cost of coastal road project