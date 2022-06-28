The commission made this known while announcing its virtual townhall meeting, EFCC Connect to expand its reach and engagement with citizens.

As part of its efforts to provide answers and clarifications to issues, the agency announced on its Twitter page that it would hold a Twitter Space on Wednesday, June 28, 2022, at 6 pm to discuss the implications of renting properties to criminals.

The EFCC said the topic; ‘Give your house to Yahoo boys, spend 15 years in jail’, would be discussed by its Legal and Prosecution Officers Sylvanus Tahir and Cosmos Ugwu.

The commission had earlier warned owners of commercial properties against making their facilities available to fraudsters.

Recall that earlier in June, the chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa met with hotel owners in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The anti-graft agency complained about what it described as a “cold complicity by hospitality entrepreneurs”.

The agency’s Zonal Commander, Michael Nzekwe had also accused some hoteliers of working with suspected fraudsters by housing them over a long period and making internet facilities available.

According to him, such an act negates Section 3 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

“The section provides for a prison term of between five and 15 years without option of fine for any person who permits his premises to be used for any offence under the Act,” he said.