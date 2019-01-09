According to a statement by the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI), Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the roads leading to Court of Appeal junction, Foreign Affairs junction and Bayelsa House junction will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Others to be closed are Benue House junction, Phase 3 flyover Aso Drive by phase 3 and Mopol gate behind National Arcade.

While regretting all inconveniences, the DDI urged Nigerians to join the celebration for remembering the fallen heroes who had sacrificed their lives for peace and security of the nation.