Recruitment: NDLEA releases list of successful candidates.

Babafemi said the final list of successful candidates in the Narcotic Officer Cadre and the first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre had been published on the agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng

He added that the successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) were to report at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with some documents.

The documents include, original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip; four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat, writing materials to include biro; pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket, among others.

Babafemi urged all successful candidates to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times, adding that the successful candidates who failed to report by 6.00 p.m. on July 20, would be disqualified.

He said the successful candidates of the Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in batches.