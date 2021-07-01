RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Recruitment: NDLEA releases list of successful candidates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the final list of successful candidates in the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first of three batches of Narcotic Assistant cadre in its 2019 recruitment.

Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the final list of successful candidates in the Narcotic Officer Cadre and the first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre had been published on the agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng

He added that the successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) were to report at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with some documents.

The documents include, original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip; four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat, writing materials to include biro; pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket, among others.

Babafemi urged all successful candidates to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times, adding that the successful candidates who failed to report by 6.00 p.m. on July 20, would be disqualified.

He said the successful candidates of the Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in batches.

“The first 1,000 successful candidates of Narcotic Assistant cadre is the first of the three batches to be released. The remaining two batches will be released subsequently,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

