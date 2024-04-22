ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA also arrested three drugs suspects aged between 40 years and 68 years.

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo [The Guardian Nigeria]
NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

He stated that the drugs were seized in a car at Girei while on its way to Mubi, Adamawa. Babafemi stated also that NDLEA seized Codeine Syrup and Tramadol hidden in auto spare parts in a bus on Ngurore-Yola Road and that the bus was travelling from Onitsha, Anambra.

He added that the intended recipient of the drugs was arrested at Jambutu Motor Park in Adamawa in a follow-up operation. NDLEA also arrested three drugs suspects aged between 40 years and 68 years on Saturday at Amarata, Yenagoa in connection with 69 compressed blocks of Indian hemp.

The hemp, weighing 36kg was concealed in a false compartment of a Toyota Picnic car in which the suspects were travelling, he stated. In Imo, NDLEA operatives arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday at Amajeke, Owerri while he was taking delivery of 49 bottles of codeine syrup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ondo State, its operatives arrested a 50-year-old man at Oloro Camp, Ogbese, in Akure North Local Government Area where they destroyed 25,000kg of Indian hemp on a 10-hectare farmland. The operatives also destroyed 89.5kg of Indian hemp in the area, Babafemi stated.

The NDLEA also arrested three other suspects aged between 22 years and 32 years in other parts of Ondo State in connection with different drugs seizures weighing 77kg, the NDLEA’s spokesman added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River mandates uniform bus colour for safer transportation

Cross River mandates uniform bus colour for safer transportation

IGP Egbetokun opposes establishment of state police

IGP Egbetokun opposes establishment of state police

Drama as Gov Adeleke's 2 first ladies welcome Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo

Drama as Gov Adeleke's 2 first ladies welcome Oluremi Tinubu to Osogbo

Ondo Poll: Jimoh Ibrahim came 4th despite his popularity claim after Akeredolu's death

Ondo Poll: Jimoh Ibrahim came 4th despite his popularity claim after Akeredolu's death

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

2023 was the hottest year ever — the world is on red alert

Kano APC disregards alleged suspension of national chairman, Ganduje

Kano APC disregards alleged suspension of national chairman, Ganduje

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

Heavy rain in Ogun destroys vehicles, electrical infrastructure worth ₦100m

Heavy rain in Ogun destroys vehicles, electrical infrastructure worth ₦100m

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

No clearance yet for Betta Edu  as EFCC probe on humanitarian ministry fraud continues

Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon has unveiled plans to attempt breaking two Guinness World Records [The Eagle Online]

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Enugu Govt aims to pay salaries from IGR, boost GDP from ₦4bn to ₦40bn

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute [Alamy]

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute