NDLEA seizes 1.2m psychoactive drugs in Adamawa, Yenagoa, Ondo

He stated that the drugs were seized in a car at Girei while on its way to Mubi, Adamawa. Babafemi stated also that NDLEA seized Codeine Syrup and Tramadol hidden in auto spare parts in a bus on Ngurore-Yola Road and that the bus was travelling from Onitsha, Anambra.

He added that the intended recipient of the drugs was arrested at Jambutu Motor Park in Adamawa in a follow-up operation. NDLEA also arrested three drugs suspects aged between 40 years and 68 years on Saturday at Amarata, Yenagoa in connection with 69 compressed blocks of Indian hemp.

The hemp, weighing 36kg was concealed in a false compartment of a Toyota Picnic car in which the suspects were travelling, he stated. In Imo, NDLEA operatives arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday at Amajeke, Owerri while he was taking delivery of 49 bottles of codeine syrup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ondo State, its operatives arrested a 50-year-old man at Oloro Camp, Ogbese, in Akure North Local Government Area where they destroyed 25,000kg of Indian hemp on a 10-hectare farmland. The operatives also destroyed 89.5kg of Indian hemp in the area, Babafemi stated.