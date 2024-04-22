Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Aiyedatiwa stated this in his acceptance speech after he emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Usman Ododo, the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and Governor of Kogi had on Monday declared Aiyedatiwa as the winner of Saturday’s primary.

Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who had 15,343 out of 95,178 valid votes. Aiyedatiwa also appreciated the national and state working committee of the party for ensuring that the “best candidate emerged” as the party’s standard bearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended other contestants for their sportsmanship and urged them to join hands with him to ensure the party’s victory in the November election.