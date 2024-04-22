ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also appreciated the national and state working committee of the party for ensuring that the best candidate emerged.

President Bola Tinubu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Arise News]
President Bola Tinubu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Arise News]

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa stated this in his acceptance speech after he emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Usman Ododo, the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and Governor of Kogi had on Monday declared Aiyedatiwa as the winner of Saturday’s primary.

Ododo said that Aiyedatiwa polled 48,569 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who had 15,343 out of 95,178 valid votes. Aiyedatiwa also appreciated the national and state working committee of the party for ensuring that the “best candidate emerged” as the party’s standard bearer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended other contestants for their sportsmanship and urged them to join hands with him to ensure the party’s victory in the November election.

“Democracy sometimes comes with discordant tunes. This is not the time to hold grudge against one another, but for all of us to come together so as to remain in power,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Governor Aiyedatiwa thanks Tinubu for peaceful Ondo governorship primary

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Lucky Aiyedatiwa wins APC governorship ticket in Ondo

Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Dangote says patriotism influenced decision to reduce diesel price

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

South-West farmers sign peace agreement with Fulani herdsmen

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

Police say parents’ too much love for children causing societal decay

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

APC South-South executives meet to strategise for victory in Edo guber poll

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

'You are not our party members' - Ganduje’s ward tells 'impersonators'

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta-Edu. [Daily Trust]

No clearance yet for Betta Edu  as EFCC probe on humanitarian ministry fraud continues

Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon has unveiled plans to attempt breaking two Guinness World Records [The Eagle Online]

Nigerian plans to break 2 Guinness world records at the same time in October

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Enugu Govt aims to pay salaries from IGR, boost GDP from ₦4bn to ₦40bn

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute [Alamy]

Solider stabs motorcyclist in abdomen during Lagos bar dispute