Recruitment: NDLEA fixes new date for training

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has announced a new date for training of successful candidates for the Narcotic Officer cadre and the first batch of Narcotic Assistant cadre.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that all successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise in the two categories were now to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Sunday, July 25.

According to him, the two categories are Narcotic Officer cadre and first batch of Narcotic Assistant.

“The shift in date is to allow the affected candidates observe the Eid Kabir holiday before reporting for training.

“All other instructions issued along with the lists of successful candidates released in the earlier statements remain valid,” he said.

NAN reports that the earlier date announced for the training was Saturday, July 17.

