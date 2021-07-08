Recruitment: NDLEA fixes new date for training.

Babafemi said that all successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise in the two categories were now to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Sunday, July 25.

According to him, the two categories are Narcotic Officer cadre and first batch of Narcotic Assistant.

“The shift in date is to allow the affected candidates observe the Eid Kabir holiday before reporting for training.

“All other instructions issued along with the lists of successful candidates released in the earlier statements remain valid,” he said.