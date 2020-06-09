Henry Okon Archibong, a member of the House of Representatives, has apologised for his remarks on rape that attracted public condemnation last week.

Sex crimes dominated the national discourse last week after a string of high-profile cases of rape of young ladies and minors.

While contributing to a motion to condemn the string of rape incidents in the country at the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 4, 2020, Archibong said the law alone is not enough to solve the problem.

"There's a saying in my place that says when you're addressing the hawk, you also have to address the chicken.

"Mr Speaker, the way our girls and women dress these days is so terrible," the 53-year-old said.

Archibong's statement angered many Nigerians after a report of Thursday's session was published by Pulse Nigeria.

Even though his contact information was shared online, and he was contacted by many who expressed their dissatisfaction with his comment, the representative of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom, remained silent.

However, during plenary at the chamber on Tuesday, June 9, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, yielded the floor to Archibong to respond to the controversy.

The lawmaker said he realised that the words he used during Thursday's presentation were wrong, and asked for the forgiveness of Nigerians, especially women.

He said, "I must tell you honourable colleagues that the last five days of my life has been hell.

"I have received a lot of backlashes, abuses, I don't know what to say.

"I want to beg for their forgiveness that I say no to rape."

Archibong said there's no justification for rape, and that rapists should be given the most grievous punishment.

Jaha apologises again

Archibong was not the only lawmaker to make controversial comments during last week's plenary.

Ahmed Jaha Babawo apologised on Tuesday for his equally controversial comments made during last week's plenary [Twitter/@HouseNGR]

During his own contribution, Ahmed Jaha Babawo, had also proposed an amendment that Nigerian women need to dress more decently to avoid abuse from men.

"Women should cultivate the habit of dressing properly and decently to avoid unnecessary harassment and abuse by men, because men are not wood," the 46-year-old said.

Unlike Archibong, Babawo immediately issued a public apology on Saturday, June 6.

He read his statement of apology again during Tuesday's plenary, begging Nigerians for forgiveness.

"I deeply apologise for this position, because as some have rightly argued, my comments, could imply that women who are victims, share the blame of being raped," he said.

The representative of Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency, Borno, reiterated his call for state governments to domesticate the Child Rights Act, Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and other relevant laws against gender-based violence in the country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the chamber takes the issues of women very seriously [Twitter/@HouseNGR]

Gbajabiamila, representative of Surulere I Federal Constituency, Lagos, said the chamber is sensitive to the issues of women, and praised both lawmakers for realising the error in their words.

"The House is very proud of you both for showing leadership in acknowledging that you have erred, and I believe Nigerians have heard you loud and clear.

"The matter is now rested," he said.

Dozens of protesters marched in Lagos and Abuja on Friday, June 5 to demand a state of emergency on gender-based violence in the country.

Dozens more have marched against gender-based violence in different cities across the country this week.

To report rape incidents and to support this cause, reach out to any of the organisations listed below:

1. Stand To End Rape Initiative

[Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt]

contactus@standtoendrape.org|

08095967000, 08130320270

Twitter: @StandtoEndRape

2. Mirabel Center

[Lagos]

08155770000

Twitter: @MirabelCentreNG

3. Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team [DSVRT] Lagos

112, 08137960048

Twitter: @DSVRT

4. Women at Risk International Foundation. [WARIF] Lagos

0809 210 0008

info@warifng.org

Twitter: @WARIF_NG

5. The Consent Workshop

info@theconsentworkshop.com

Twitter: @ConsentWorkshop

If you know any other organisations or NGO fighting rape and other forms of violence against women in your city or state, please drop their contact information in the comments section. You could be helping several women.