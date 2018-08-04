Pulse.ng logo
PVC: Ohaneze appeals to citizens to register

Permanent Voter Cards PVC: Ohaneze appeals to citizens to register

Card reader rejects PDP candidate Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card play

A card reader and voter's card (Illustration)

(Daily Post)

Thirteen days to the end of registration for Permanent Voter Card (PVC), the Ohaneze Ndigbo has appealed to Nigerians to register to be able to elect leaders of their choices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registration began on April 27, 2017.

The exercise is meant to register citizens who turned 18 years after the last registration exercise, or register those who could not register at previous exercises.

Mr Solomon Ogbonna, President, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Lagos State Chapter, said in Lagos on Saturday that those yet to register for the cards should create time to do so in places they would want vote in 2019.

Ogbonna addressed a press conference to announce the 2018 New Yam Festival celebration of Igbos in Lagos State.

He said that Igbos residing outside, but wishing to vote in their home states, should register there.

“We want to end the belief that the Igbos do not vote at elections. Even if there had been something like that in the past, we want to ensure that it does not happen again.
“We have written to various market leaders in Lagos where our people are trading to encourage members to get the card.

“We need to be part of the process to elect leaders of the country and the states where we are getting our daily bread,’’ Ogbonna said.

“The newly-inaugurated president said that the group had been maintaining a good relationship with the Lagos State Government.

He advised Igbos in Lagos State to live in harmony with their host communities and avoid inflammatory statements.

He said that the New Yam Festival would be used to strengthen unity among Igbos in the state.

Mr Cyril Madugba, Chairman, Igbo Speaking Communities Ojo, Lagos, Chapter, said at the event that a committee had been inaugurated to mobilise Igbos in Ojo to vote during elections.

NAN reports that collection of PVCs will continue after the end of registration.

