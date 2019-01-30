According to reports, the protester who carried placards describing their agitation said Ambode's impeachment would disrupt the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

The further disclosed that the governor does not deserve the treatment being meted out to him.

It was gathered that police vans were mounted on the assembly complex as the population of the protesters increased.

Lagos state assembly had earlier given the governor seven days to defend the allegations or risk impeachment.

The assembly accused him of gross misconduct and illegally spending from the 2019 budget, which had yet to be approved.