Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Prof. advises INEC to partner media on effective communication

2019 Elections Professor advises INEC to partner media on effective communication

The don said that effective communication of the activities of INEC was crucial to the success of the next elections.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to form strong partnership with the media for effective communication of its activities ahead of 2019 general elections.


Ogwezzy-Ndisika on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the just concluded INEC two days retreat on communications techniques in Lagos, said such partnership would help the commission as it prepares for the 2019 general elections.


The don said that effective communication of the activities of INEC was crucial to the success of the next elections.


“With effective communication you can prevent many things; violence, misrepresentation and misinterpretation.
“We can also build public confidence and good public perception in the electoral process.
“Election is not just an event, it is a process. This meaning that there is need for effective communication on pre-election, during and post election processes.”


Ogwezzy-Ndisika said without effective communication, INEC would be reacting to issues.
She also urged INEC to collaborate with relevant institutions and organisations on public enlightenment and sensitisation.

 
“Good alliance with all the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, donor agencies, Civil Society Organisations, community leaders, religious leaders, youth groups, artisans and professional groups.
“We all have to be on the same page.


“Nigeria is bigger than any one of us. We need peace and without effective communication we will just be doing reactions to issues.
“Once perception is formed it will require a tall order to change it.”


Ogwezzy-Ndisika also stressed the need for INEC to continue to develop the communication capacity of its staff members as well as strengthen its internal communication process.


“Everybody in the commission should know what is happening including the drivers,” the don said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in...bullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Why God should contest in the 2019 elections
Samson Ayokunle 2019 election: We haven't endorsed President Buhari or any aspirant – CAN
2019 Elections INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting at next year's polls
Enyinnaya Abaribe 2019: INEC’s actions central to Nigeria’s future
Atiku Former Vice President says he's unsatisfied with Buhari's administration
INEC Election body says it will continue to register associations that meet requirements
APC Convention Senator Marafa's supporters denied entry
In Osun PDP clears 11 aspirants for governorship election
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari
Fighting Graft Special Anti-Corruption Courts deliver judgments in 324 cases in 6 Months - NJC

Local

Special Anti-Corruption Courts deliver judgments in 324 cases in 6 Months - NJC
Fighting Graft Special Anti-Corruption Courts deliver judgments in 324 cases in 6 Months - NJC
N5.4trn debt: AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over
Debt Management AMCON to seize assets of debtors, says negotiation time over
5 things Lagos govt says it will do after tanker accident
Otedola Bridge 5 things Lagos govt says it will do to prevent another tanker explosion
Court grants former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, bail for 6th time
Sambo Dasuki Court grants ex-National Security Adviser bail for 6th time