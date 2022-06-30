RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Private schools provide 18,000 jobs in Zamfara – Dep. Gov.

Private schools in Zamfara have provided no fewer than 18,000 teaching jobs to youths in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hassan Nasiha, made the disclosure while receiving officials of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in the state who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Gusau.

He expressed appreciation to members of the association for establishing over 610 private schools across the 14 local government areas of the state.

The deputy governor said that the Gov. Bello Matawalle-led administration was putting extra efforts in the provision of facilities toward enhancing the standard of education at all levels.

He described the contributions of private school proprietors to the development of education as enormous.

Nasiha, who announced the approval of a plot of land for the association to build its secretariat in the state capital, thanked the association for the award of excellence in education given to him.

Earlier, Chairman of the association, Dr Abdullahi Tukur, assured the state government of their readiness to align with all the policies and programmes, as they affected the education and wellbeing of people of the state.

Tukur, who commended Matawalle’s initiatives of restoring peace and security in the state, called on the citizens to continue to support his administration.

He also expressed appreciation to the state government for providing the association with a piece of land for the building of its secretariat.

