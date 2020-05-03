Leader of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 (coronavirus), Dr, Nasiru Sani Gwarzo has said that the virus is the cause of the recent spate of deaths in Kano state.

While speaking on Sunday, Gwarzo said the tests carried out showed coronavirus was responsible for most of the deaths recorded in the state.

He said, “Let me inform us that most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that Coronavirus was the cause.

“So, before the final report which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.

“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths.”

Before this revelation, there had been concerns about the cause of deaths in the state as hundreds of people reportedly died within two weeks.

As a result, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Presidential Task Force committee to unravel the cause of the mysterious deaths in Kano and also to contain the spread of the virus in the state.