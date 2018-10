Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos today, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 to inaugurate an ECOWAS project.

According to a twitter post from the Presidency handle, the President will be in Lagos to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post at Seme-krake in Lagos.

He will be accompanied by his counterpart from Benin Republic, President Patrice Talon.