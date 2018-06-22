Pulse.ng logo
President Buhari mourns Sule Gaya

The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the death of Sarkin Fadan Kano, Alhaji Sule Gaya, has robbed the country of one of its humblest and dedicated parliamentarians.

According to Buhari, one of the greatest legacies a man or woman can leave behind is his/her unblemished integrity, adding that the late Sarkin Fada of Kano was a remarkable man in his own right.

Buhari, who described the late Sarkin Fadan Kano as a pride to his family and State, said Gaya did not only live to the ripe age of 107 years but also lived an exemplary life of integrity and dedicated public service record.

He stated that the late Gaya belonged to the golden age of decent and respectable democratic representation.

Buhari believed that the best tribute the children of the deceased could pay to the centenarian was to live by his examples of humility, honesty and dedication to public service.

While extending his condolences to the family, the Kano Emirate, the government and the people of Kano State, the president prayed to Allah to bless and forgive the gentle soul of the deceased.

Late Sule Gaya, who was a member of the defunct Northern House of Assembly and a regional Minister of Local Government in the Second Republic, has been buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

