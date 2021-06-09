Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day

According to a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the documentary will debut simultaneously on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Channels TV networks this Saturday at 8:00-9:00pm.

He said TVC would be showing the documentary at 4:30-5:30pm June 13.

The presidential aide revealed that the film featured President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries, who were central to the annulled June 12 election and the events that followed, including retired Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kola Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello and Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who along with Amb. Babagana Kingibe, was also recognised with a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger national honour were also featured.

Shehu said sections of the documentary was dedicated to the annulled election, recognition process and evolution of Nigeria’s democracy and continuing quest for its consolidation and national unity from Independence in 1960.

He added that the documentary was filmed exclusively in Nigeria and directed by the award winning, Nigerian-American, Hollywood-based filmmaker Ose Oyamendan.

”Also featured are President Goodluck Jonathan, children of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the country’s first and only Prime Minister, those of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first republic opposition leader and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President