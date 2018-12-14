Power generation increases to 8,795mw in November

news

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) rolled out 116,659.8 megawatts in November due to increase in electricity generation.

The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that 116,659.8 mw was generated from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30.

This was against the 107, 864.8 megawatts generated in October.

The statistics indicated that power generation increased by 8,795 megawatts between October and November periods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the daily power generated from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 were: 3,681.7mw, 3,776.1mw, 3,703mw, 3652.5mw, 3,810.5mw, 4,204mw, 3,913.6mw, 3,762mw and 3,712.6mw.

Others are: 3,493.6mw, 3,903.50mw, 4,998.8mw, 4,229.7mw and 4271.8mw.

It also showed that daily power generated from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30 were: 4,168.2 mw, 4,125.5mw, 3,891.5mw, 4,067.5mw, 3,880mw, 4,523.4mw, 4,302mw and 4,089.2mw.

Others are: 3,883.6mw, 3,846.5mw, 4,137.7mw, 4,229.3mw, 4,043.8mw, 4,141.6mw and 4,216mw.

The energy generated was transmitted to 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The TCN said the national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while the installed available capacity was 11,165.40mw.

The current transmission capacity and network operational capacity were 7,000 mw and 5,500.00mw respectively.

NAN also reports that the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria is 5,222.3mw, while the maximum energy ever attained stands at 109,372.01mwh.