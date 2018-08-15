Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Poor handling of economy, corruption responsible for N22 trn debt

PDP Poor handling of economy, corruption responsible for N22 trn debt

The Party said this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan

(ThisDay)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says poor understanding of current global economic dynamics and cover of corruption are directly responsible for the accumulated N22 trillion national debt burden.

The Party said this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government should have heeded wise counsel from the PDP to allow competent hands to manage the nation’s economy.

He said that had government not continued to allow official cover for corruption, the nation would not have been in the current economic situation.

He alleged that since the current administration assumed office and took control of the once robust economy, Nigeria, it had not been able to articulate any germane policy to sustain, let alone, grow the economy.

Ologbondiyan said that the party had rather resorted to borrowing.

He said that there was no way the country would not accumulate debts when government had continued to cover up corrupt practices under its watch.

Ologbondiyan inclucited the alleged stealing of N9 trillion through underhand oil contracts in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as well as the alleged illegal lifting of crude oil worth N1.1 trillion by 18 unregistered companies.

“Moreover, the Presidency has refused to explain the whereabouts of trillions of naira unremitted oil revenue, resulting in the deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“If these monies were properly accounted for and utilised, Nigeria will not be in this dire economic situation which has brought hunger and starvation on Nigerians and rendered millions of compatriots jobless.’’

Ologbondiyan recalled various red flags by international agencies, including Transparency International and the World Bank on the poor management of the nation’s economy.

He alleged that since President Buhari intensified his re-election bid, there had been fall in investment inflow, further depreciation of the naira and a “dangerous” slide in the capital market.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for the escalated debt and act to address it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Osun Election APC raises alarm over PDP's alleged plans to rig
Secondus PDP vows to resist any attempt by APC to rig elections
Kola Ologbondiyan Senate leadership not party positions – PDP
EFCC PDP calls for immediate unfreezing of Benue, Akwa Ibom accounts
PDP "Akpabio told us he was going to Germany, next thing we saw him in London with Buhari"
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman becomes CUPP spokesman
Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP accuses govt of offering Senators N370m each to impeach principal officers
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
PDP Opposition party claims APC actions pose threat to the Senate

Local

PDP says President Buhari has poor understanding of current global economic dynamics
Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global economic dynamics
Workers in Osun state receive full salaries after 3 years
In Osun Workers receive full salaries after 3 years
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police arraign Premium Times reporter secretly without lawyer
Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has succeeded in impoverishing Nigerians.
Sule Lamido Ex-Gov says APC has impoverished many Nigerians