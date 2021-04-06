The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has commenced a nationwide strike to press home demands bordering on the implementation of a new salary scheme for lecturers, among others.

The strike kicks off with immediate effect on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, ASUP has announced.

Negotiations between ASUP and a federal government delegation have been deadlocked.

The umbrella body of polytechnic lecturers is also demanding payment of salaries and promotion allowances owed lecturers by some state governments.

ASUP's strike arrives barely three months after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), called off its nine month-long strike over unpaid allowances.

The nation's resident doctors are also on strike at the time of reporting, as President Muhammadu Buhari tends to his health in London.