The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reminded residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun that restrictions put in place by the federal and state governments concerning the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, will remain during the period of Easter.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared a stay-at-home order in the aforementioned states as one in a raft of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation.

And as Christians the world over commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ this weekend and all through Monday, the police force says the ban on religious worship and large gatherings should still be adhered to in affected cities.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed the Commissioners of Police in states where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders,” the police announced in a statement, Thursday.

“While felicitating with the Nigerian Christian community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP calls on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT, as well as other states affected by the restriction orders to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshipers to observe prayers and worship programs in the confines of their homes.

“He notes that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

“The IGP expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths.”

The statement further asked Nigerians to see the restrictions as virtues of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

A rising Covid-19 toll

Nigeria has confirmed 288 cases of the coronavirus disease across 17 states as of April 9, 2020.

51 have made full recoveries and have been discharged. There have been 7 deaths.

Lagos has the highest tally of 158 Covid-19 cases. Abuja comes next with 54 cases.

Here’s the recent breakdown of the figures across the states as published by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC):