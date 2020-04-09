Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 288 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 14 new cases in Lagos and Delta state.

The centre said 13 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, as Delta recorded its second case of the virus.

This development has now brought the total number of cases in Lagos to 158.

For the first time in while, a case was not recorded in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Currently, there are 54 cases in Abuja.

According to the NCDC, as at 09:30 pm on Thursday, April 9, 2020, there are 288 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria with seven deaths.

Also, 51 people have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Earlier, Governor Bala Mohammed announced his recovery from the infection.

Coronavirus has spread to 17 states in Nigeria. Below are the states with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.