Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Delta say they have neutralised a member of a suspected kidnap gang and rescued a victim from the gang’s captivity.

“Police operatives at Agbarho police division in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta acted on a tip-off that a victim was abducted at Ugborikoko community in Warri South Local Government Area.

“Information received indicated that the kidnappers headed towards Agbarho in the victim’s car.

“Police in Agbarho immediately deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli Expressway to conduct intensive stop-and-search on vehicles.

“During a search, the operatives intercepted a Mercedes Benz GLK car which matched the description of the victim’s vehicle,’’ Edafe said.

He said a 25-year-old driving the victim’s vehicle was arrested.

“When operatives searched the vehicle, one pump-action rifle with six rounds of cartridges was recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the gang which earlier kidnapped the owner of the Mercedes car.

“He later led the operatives to their hideout at Ugborikoko and on arrival, his gang engaged the operatives in a gun duel during which the suspect was hit and later confirmed dead in a hospital.

“Other members of the gang escaped,’’ he said.

Edafe added that the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family.

“A manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,’’ the police spokesman said.

