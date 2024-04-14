ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said operatives of the command arrested one suspect in connection with the stolen truck.

He said the vehicle was impounded sequel to a report received on April 12, on the alleged theft of a truck parked at the Maraban Jos trailer park area of Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stolen truck, DAF CF 85 model, contained 35 tons of groundnut oil worth about N30 million, en route from Umuahia to Kano State.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Toro Division immediately led operatives to track down the truck, intercepted while heading towards Bauchi State,” he said

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the truck had made a detour around the Maraban Jos trailer park to take a bath, adding that, “upon returning, the driver discovered that the trailer was missing from where it was parked”.

Wakil said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse - EFCC

We're investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse - EFCC

Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

Minister donates ₦3.5m to victims of bandit attacks in Kogi

Minister donates ₦3.5m to victims of bandit attacks in Kogi

Emergency workers remain at Dosunmu market 5 days after fire incident

Emergency workers remain at Dosunmu market 5 days after fire incident

Mad man runs around mall randomly stabbing people with hunting knife

Mad man runs around mall randomly stabbing people with hunting knife

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

Kano governor slammed with fresh allegation over Gaduje’s probe

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

FG unveils plans for inland waterways, coastal services

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

It could harm your reproductive system - NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to ban on Dex Soap

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Military destroys illegal refining sites, boats in aerial bombardment in Rivers

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response