Police intercept stolen truck with ₦30m groundnut oil in Bauchi

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said operatives of the command arrested one suspect in connection with the stolen truck.

He said the vehicle was impounded sequel to a report received on April 12, on the alleged theft of a truck parked at the Maraban Jos trailer park area of Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stolen truck, DAF CF 85 model, contained 35 tons of groundnut oil worth about N30 million, en route from Umuahia to Kano State.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Toro Division immediately led operatives to track down the truck, intercepted while heading towards Bauchi State,” he said

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the truck had made a detour around the Maraban Jos trailer park to take a bath, adding that, “upon returning, the driver discovered that the trailer was missing from where it was parked”.