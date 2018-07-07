Police dismiss officer who killed NYSC member in Abuja

news

The Nigerian Police has dismissed the policeman who shot and killed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Abuja on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The dismissal of the accused policeman was confirmed by Sadiq Bello, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Bello said the accused policeman has been dismissed from the Force and arraigned in court over the incident.

The police commissioner also said the accused policeman is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial.

Identity of the policeman

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Sadiq Bello,has identified the accused policeman as Inspector Benjamin Peters.

Bello said that Peters should not have shot at the car, adding that his claim that the girl was shouting for help was insufficient ground to fire his weapon.

ALSO READ: Linda Igwetu's death could have been avoided - Saraki

He further explained that the two males in the car with the deceased told detectives that Igwetu was not in any danger when she was shot, as she had earlier raised her head through the sunroof while having fun.

“The Police have taken necessary measures; the policeman who opened fire has been arrested, necessary disciplinary procedures have been concluded.

“He has been dismissed from the Force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial,” Bello said.

‘How Police killed Miss Igwetu’

Earlier, Senator Atai Aidoko, citing Order 42 and 52, stated that Miss Igwetu, the late corps member, was on her way home with her friends, when she was shot by the Police.

The Kogi-East Senator alleged that the NYSC member was rushed to Garki hospital, Abuja but was not treated “because they needed a police report.”

“She finished work late 11p.m Tuesday and joined a few friends for a hang out before their passing out parade scheduled for today,” the lawmaker began.

“She left for home around 3a.m Wednesday and was shot shortly after the check point near Cedi Plaza by a police officer who is well identified.

“Bullet hit her by the midrib and she began losing blood in the open roof of the vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital but they would not treat her until they see a police report despite the fact that police officers were present. While the deliberation was going on, Angela bled and died,” the Senator narrated.

Senator Mao Ohabunwa condemned the action of the policeman who allegedly shot the NYSC corps member saying: “I wonder the kind of trauma her family will be going through now, preparing to receive their daughter only to receive her corpse.”