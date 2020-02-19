The Police on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Edirin Ohonre, who is said to have conspired with others now at large to carry out the evil act.

Laetitia Dagan was at home at about 11:00 p.m. when assailants breached her residence and killed her. She was an assistant director handling administrative matters at the Presidential Villa before she was killed, Pulse earlier reported.

The FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, said members of the public should disregard inaccurate information on social media, and not to pre-empt the ongoing police investigation.

He said, “Preliminary investigation into the suspected murder by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.

“While commiserating with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased on the unfortunate incident, the FCT Police Command is assuring members of the public that it has deployed relevant investigative tools to unravel the circumstances surrounding the victim’s unfortunate death and ensure the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind the heinous act.

“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation.”