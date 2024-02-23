Police arrest officers for extorting ₦30 million from citizen

This development was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who revealed that the extortion came to light through a report on Twitter.

According to the statement issued by ACP Adejobi, the officers involved in the extortion, along with their accomplices who initially evaded capture, have been arrested and are currently in custody.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered disciplinary proceedings to ensure quick and decisive justice in the matter, reaffirming the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding integrity and accountability.

The statement noted the zero-tolerance stance of the Police towards misconduct or corruption within its ranks, especially the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust.

The IGP stressed the necessity of holding accountable those who violate the trust placed in them by the public, as their actions tarnish the reputation of the Force and undermine efforts to maintain law and order in the country.