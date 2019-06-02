Police operatives in Enugu state has reportedly arrested a 30-yr-old woman for allegedly killing her 17-month-old daughter.

Punch reports that the suspect identified as Ijeoma Nnaji killed her daughter, Chiemerie Nnaji, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, for unknown reasons.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe has directed operatives of the state Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the matter to establish the reasons why Nnaji killed her daughter.

“A woman identified as one Ijeoma Nnaji was said to have killed her daughter identified as Chiemerie Nnaji of about one year and five months over a yet-to-be established reasons. It was however gathered that the body of the dead child has been deposited at Agbani morgue.’’

Nnaji is a native of Amankanu Amuri in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.