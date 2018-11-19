Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arraign 8 suspected cultists, terrorising Lagos community

Police arraign 8 suspected cultists, terrorising Lagos community

The men were alleged to have deployed dangerous weapons in a manner to cause breach of peace in the Oke-Iranle area of Ajah, in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cultists play Police arraign 8 suspected cultists, terrorising Lagos community/Illustration (Telegraphng.com)

Eight men who allegedly terrorised members of the public, were on Monday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos by the Police.

The men are listed as: Olarigbe Olanrewaju, 22; Moses Ademola, 23; Evans Ezikiel, 20; Taiwo Oluwasegun, 19; Ganiyu Bashiru, 21; Wasiu Balogun, 29; Sundau Omete, 24; and Tunde James, 20.

The men were alleged to have deployed dangerous weapons in a manner to cause breach of peace in the Oke-Iranle area of Ajah, in Lagos.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, membership of an unlawful society and unlawful display of arms in the public.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N50, 000 each by the Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje.

The magistrate in her ruling ordered the accused to produce two sureties each in like sum.

In addition, the sureties should show evidence of tax payments, to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 8 at Oke-Iranle area of Ajah, in Lagos, at about 11:00 p.m.

He said that the eight accused, conspired with themselves as members of Eiye Confraternity and engaged themselves in a fight with another group of unknown boys with dangerous weapons.

Some members of the public also sustained serious injuries while some properties were destroyed.

“They were arrested by a team of police men, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Langbasa Division, Ajah and transferred to the Anti- Cultism Unit, State CID, Yaba on Nov. 9’’ Ihiehie said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 42 (a), 51 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, (Revised).

The case was adjourned until Dec. 18 for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet
2 Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed bordersbullet
3 Agbaje campaign group faults Atiku’s plan to sell NNPCbullet

Related Articles

Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang war
University Of Lagos UNILAG student suspended for 'insulting' VC reinstated, may be punished again
Former Lagos speaker, 49 others arrested for allegedly killing policeman
Domestic Violence Find out why a police woman stabbed husband now battling for his life
Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both love
Power Pass Power Suspected cult member killed while exchanging fire with the police
Rest-In-Peace Man knocked down by hit-and-run driver dies because he has no bed
Lagos Police arrest 21 suspects over killing of 2 wanted gang leaders in Shomolu
Police capture suspected cultist after he reportedly threatened to kill DPO
Read how cultists have taken over Lagos and the gang war that killed Small Jaypron

Local

Outcome of Buhari’s minimum wage meeting with Governors not disclosed yet
Outcome of Buhari’s minimum wage meeting with Governors not disclosed yet
Saraki meets with Acting British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson
Saraki meets with Acting British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan
N80bn Bayelsa airport project outrageous, inflated, Bayelsa APC says
X
Advertisement