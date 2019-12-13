A petrol tanker has just tipped over and is currently spilling its flammable contents on the Ozumba Mbadiwe road in upscale Victoria Island area of Lagos.

The accident occurred right in front of Quilox--the ritzy nightclub always packed full with upwardly mobile young men and women.

Residents and passersby are currently scooping petrol into jars and buckets from the nearby gutters, our correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at exactly 5:15am on Friday, December 13, 2019 and has resulted in gridlock on Ozumba and other adjoining routes.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as relevant government agencies arrive the scene to cordon the area and prevent a possible conflagration.

Petrol tanker accidents are common in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city and commercial capital.

In June of 2018, a similar petrol tanker accident burnt more than a dozen cars and killed 9 on the Otedola bridge in Lagos.