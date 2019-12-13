A diesel tanker had in the early hours of Friday, December 13, 2019, tipped over and spilled its flammable contents on the Ozumba Mbadiwe road in upscale Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Lagosians scooping diesel from fallen tanker. [Pulse]

As earlier reported, the incident which occurred right in front of Quilox--the ritzy nightclub, resulted in heavy gridlock as motorists were directed to take other routes to their destinations.

When Pulse visited the scene of the incident, the tanker had already been towed away.

Our correspondent witnessed some Lagosians scooping diesel from nearby gutters into gallons and buckets, despite the presence of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officials in the area.

Some policemen at the scene were spotted engaging some of those scooping diesel in a suspicious manner.

Meanwhile, the road which was earlier blocked to cordon the area and prevent a possible conflagration, has now been opened to traffic.