RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has faulted the proposed increase in the fare for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) across various routes in the state, urging reversal of the plan.

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos. [The News Nigeria]
PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos. [The News Nigeria]

The Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, berated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving such hike, saying it would add to the plight of the masses.

Recommended articles

Amode said that the APC-led government blaming the hike on the pump price of diesel from N187 to N830 and the unavailability of spare parts for the increase were not justifiable.

According to him, with the crippling economic situation being experienced by Lagos residents on a daily basis, the government l showed lack of compassion and total disregard for the plight of the citizens of the state.

“Sanwo-Olu-led APC administration has completely abdicated its responsibility to the people of the state, and turned a blind eye to their predicament.

“The few ‘luxuries’ that the people benefit from the state is being taken away.

“Now is not the time for any form of increment, as the people of the state have suffered enough under this unsympathetic government,” he said.

Amode said that the proposed increase should be “shelved so as not to worsen the citizens’ situation in the face of dilapidated infrastructure, insecurity, hunger, rise in crime”, among others being experienced by the people of the state.

Gov Sanwo-Olu had on Thursday approved a flat rate increase by N100 in bus fares for all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Standard Routes with effect from July 13.

With the increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu-TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600.

Also, Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMS-Obalende will attract a fare of N600.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over planned BRT fare hike in Lagos

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

2023: Why I can’t be running mate to anyone - Kwankwaso

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

We're still owing 10,000 retirees N10bn pension outstanding- Lagos govt

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

INEC monitors security situation ahead Osun guber poll – Chairman

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Soludo seeks foreign assistance for Anambra development

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Osinbajo leaves for Accra ahead of ECOWAS summit

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Labour Party gets new governorship candidate in Enugu

Ondo church kept kidnapped kids in basement for over 6 months - Group

Ondo church kept kidnapped kids in basement for over 6 months - Group

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

Armed bandit