A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Hamidu Tafida has called on Nigerians to donate N200 each for him so he can pick up the party’s nomination form.

Tafida made the plea on Saturday, August 1, 2018, in Taraba state, while declaring his intention to run for President.

The presidential aspirant also urged Nigerians to beware of those he called ‘political merchants’.

“I wish to officially make public my intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria.

“Let me appeal to one million Nigerians to put together N200 each and purchase nomination form for me to enable me actualise this ambition for the good of all.

“Nigerians have suffered enough; it is time to make sacrifices for a better society,” he added.

Buhari reportedly took a loan

In 2014, Muhammadu Buhari bough t the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for N27m.

He said the fees were exorbitant, but he had no choice than to buy the forms.

“It’s a pity I couldn’t influence this amount to be put down ‎as in the case of ladies and the disable that intend to participate. I always look left and right in our meetings but I could not read sympathy, so I kept my trap.

“But I felt heavily sorry for myself because I don’t want to go and ask somebody to pay for my nomination forms, because I always try to pay myself, at least for the nomination.

“N27 million is a big sum, thankfully I have personal relationship with the manager of my bank in Kaduna and I told him that very soon the forms are coming, so, whether I am on red, or green or even black please honour it otherwise I may lose the nomination.

“I was about to go to Kaduna this morning and I told the Chairman but he said in that case, you better pick your form and keep a straight face that means there is no excuse,” he added.

According to The Cable, a new provision in the Electoral Act which was passed by the Senate in 2017, pegs forms for presidential aspirants at N10million.