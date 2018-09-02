Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians for N200 each to buy forms

Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms

Tafida made the plea on Saturday, August 1, 2018, in Taraba state, while declaring his intention to run for President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP presidential aspirant, Hamidu Tafida begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms play

PDP Logo

(Punch)

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Hamidu Tafida has called on Nigerians to donate N200 each for him so he can pick up the party’s nomination form.

Tafida made the plea on Saturday, August 1, 2018, in Taraba state, while declaring his intention to run for President.

The presidential aspirant also urged Nigerians to beware of those he called ‘political merchants’.

“I wish to officially make public my intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria.

“Let me appeal to one million Nigerians to put together N200 each and purchase nomination form for me to enable me actualise this ambition for the good of all.

“Nigerians have suffered enough; it is time to make sacrifices for a better society,” he added.

Buhari reportedly took a loan

In 2014, Muhammadu Buhari bought the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for N27m.

He said the fees were exorbitant, but he had no choice than to buy the forms.

“It’s a pity I couldn’t influence this amount to be put down ‎as in the case of ladies and the disable that intend to participate. I always look left and right in our meetings but I could not read sympathy, so I kept my trap.

“But I felt heavily sorry for myself because I don’t want to go and ask somebody to pay for my nomination forms, because I always try to pay myself, at least for the nomination.

“N27 million is a big sum, thankfully I have personal relationship with the manager of my bank in Kaduna and I told him that very soon the forms are coming, so, whether I am on red, or green or even black please honour it otherwise I may lose the nomination.

ALSO READ: PDP might dump Saraki, Atiku, here's why

“I was about to go to Kaduna this morning and I told the Chairman but he said in that case, you better pick your form and keep a straight face that means there is no excuse,” he added.

According to The Cable, a new provision in the Electoral Act which was passed by the Senate in 2017, pegs forms for presidential aspirants at N10million.

However, presidential aspirants in the PDP are expected to pay N12million (N2million for Expression of Interest form and N10million for Nomination form).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet
3 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
Ekiti Election SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why
PDP Party says all its presidential aspirants must sign an undertaking
In Osun 3 APC lawmakers defect to ADP
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor picks PDP’s nomination form
2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by declaring for President

Local

Lifeless Buhari, Saraki, and other stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers in Ekiti
Ekiti Election SERAP drags INEC to court for failing to prosecute vote buyers
PDP might dump Saraki, Atiku
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why
Abandoned baby at an uncompleted building in Edo State (Illustrative)
In Kwara Commissioner calls for action to stop incidents of baby abandonment